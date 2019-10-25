First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a C$11.20 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.88.

FM stock opened at C$10.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$16.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.39.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.5409819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

