First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.52, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

