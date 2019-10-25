First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.58. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

MYFW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.