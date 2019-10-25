FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.90. FirstCash also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. FirstCash has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $106.80.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.