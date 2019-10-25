FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. FirstCash updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

FCFS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,034. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

