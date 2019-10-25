FLETA Price Up 5% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One FLETA token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $21,507.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00217309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.01539895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,160,491 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

