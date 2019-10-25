Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes foam-based formulations acne, impetigo, and other skin conditions. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo. It has operations primarily in the United States, Germany, and Israel. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 1,160,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,387. The firm has a market cap of $173.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,115.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,759.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,200 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,115,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 283,517 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 146,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

