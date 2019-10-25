Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of 6-10% (Approx $377-391 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 300,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

