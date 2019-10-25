Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $11.50 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 34,929,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,366,799. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.