FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FreightCar America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

RAIL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,064. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.66 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.