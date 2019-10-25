FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $245.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.