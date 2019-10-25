FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCN. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $8.82 on Friday, hitting $108.21. 1,146,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,349 shares of company stock worth $2,149,929. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

