Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.65. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1,209 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.