FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Corp Decreased by G.Research (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AA opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,024,000 after acquiring an additional 549,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.