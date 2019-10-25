Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GCAP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 322,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,593. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCAP shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

