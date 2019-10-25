Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 149,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.00. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

