GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 626 ($8.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 617.40 ($8.07).

GB Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 606 ($7.92). 253,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,592. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 567.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 79.74.

In other news, insider Chris Clark sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £341,368 ($446,057.76). Also, insider David John Wilson sold 129,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £777,618 ($1,016,095.65).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

