GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $547.06

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.06 and traded as low as $522.00. GB Group shares last traded at $526.00, with a volume of 94,409 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.18) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.18) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.40 ($8.07).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 546.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 79.34.

In related news, insider Chris Clark sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £341,368 ($446,057.76). Also, insider Nick Brown acquired 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 556 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £180,816.76 ($236,269.12).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

