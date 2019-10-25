Gibson Capital LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $112.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

