GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 41.94%.

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

