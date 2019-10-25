Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 270 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) received a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 288.35 ($3.77).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 231.25 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion and a PE ratio of 37.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.73. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

