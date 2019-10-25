Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Hits $0.0332 on Exchanges

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $3,521.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,499,877 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

