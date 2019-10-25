Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,117.50 ($27.67).

Several equities analysts have commented on GOG shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Go-Ahead Group stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,160 ($28.22). 56,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The stock has a market cap of $932.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.82. Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,242 ($29.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,072.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,006.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

