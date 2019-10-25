Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) to Conviction-Buy

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hino Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

HINOY stock opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.93. Hino Motors has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $100.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hino Motors will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

