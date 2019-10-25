Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

GTIM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Good Times Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.72. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

