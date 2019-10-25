Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 495,253 shares.The stock last traded at $17.19 and had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a current ratio of 17.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $4,032,009.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 and have sold 450,000 shares valued at $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $292,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

