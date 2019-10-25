Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,069 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Graco by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Graco by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 37.71%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

