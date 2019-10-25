Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $293.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

