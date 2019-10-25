GreenMed (GRMD) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00202096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.01505329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00087907 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

