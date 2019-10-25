GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. GreenSky also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. 625,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,527. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.16. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.