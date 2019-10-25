Gs Motif Data Driven Etf (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Gs Motif Data Driven Etf (NYSEARCA:GDAT) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $52.31, approximately 520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gs Motif Data Driven Etf stock. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Gs Motif Data Driven Etf (NYSEARCA:GDAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group owned 0.47% of Gs Motif Data Driven Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

