Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.04

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $25.51. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $687.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, Director Petros Christodoulou purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$169,400.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

