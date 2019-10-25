Guardian Investment Management Purchases 42,500 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Guardian Investment Management grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 217.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 39.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,864,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,152.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,056,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 104.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,811,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. 14,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

