GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce sales of $88.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $85.56 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,547.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $302.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $315.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $641.83 million, with estimates ranging from $472.63 million to $840.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $239.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.91.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWPH traded up $5.61 on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. 9,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,415. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.