Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments (LON:HWSL) Shares Down 26.8%

Shares of Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) fell 26.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.35 ($1.26).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments (LON:HWSL)

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a range of channels, assets and industry segments.

