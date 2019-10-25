Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 600,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,849. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

