Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 12,263,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 107,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 240,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

