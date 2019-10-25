Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €124.44 ($144.70).

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €1.70 ($1.98) on Thursday, reaching €158.20 ($183.95). 101,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.70.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

