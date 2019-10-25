Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.84, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.