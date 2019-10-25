HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) COO Acquires $316,800.00 in Stock

HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) COO James Lance Carter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00.

HBT Financial stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

