HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AERI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

AERI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $26,807.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. acquired 46,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $276,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

