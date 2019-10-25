HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.40 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Uranium Energy by 502.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,359.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 223,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

