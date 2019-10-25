Head to Head Comparison: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) vs. Pacific Booker Minerals (NASDAQ:PBMLF)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.37%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals -11.78% -12.74% -8.84% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.37% -1.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Pacific Booker Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $13.98 million 4.52 -$21.19 million ($7.10) -2.20 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Pacific Booker Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

