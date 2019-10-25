HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSTM. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 127,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 678,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 111,525 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

