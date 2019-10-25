Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Stake Lessened by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $229,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Heico during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.52. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.67 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

