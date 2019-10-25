Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $536.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.