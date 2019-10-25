Hendrik Van Alphen Acquires 35,000 Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) Stock

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) Director Hendrik Van Alphen bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$11,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$749,333.31.

Shares of CVE:WML traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 87,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Wealth Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

