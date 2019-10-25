Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 142,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $507.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.