Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 165,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,543.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

