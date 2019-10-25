Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,333,000 after purchasing an additional 261,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,415 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

